Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $544.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.67.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

