Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,465 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

