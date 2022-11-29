Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,328 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

