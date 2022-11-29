Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,800 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.84% of Otter Tail worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 89.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 122.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 165.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

