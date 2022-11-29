GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Update

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the October 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBGPF shares. Investec lowered GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF remained flat at $5.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. GB Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.