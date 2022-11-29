Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down to $102.06

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.06, but opened at $99.00. Generac shares last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 16,382 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Generac Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

