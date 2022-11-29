General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

