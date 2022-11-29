Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

NYSE:GCO opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Genesco by 48.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

