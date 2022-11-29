Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAA opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,877,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,234,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.