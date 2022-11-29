Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $495,779.01 and approximately $1,350.73 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

