Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($7.91) to GBX 447 ($5.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 447 ($5.35) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday.
Shares of GEN stock opened at GBX 313.50 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 627 ($7.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £781.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.19.
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
