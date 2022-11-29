George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$25,215.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,024.97.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

WN traded up C$2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,850. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$130.81 and a twelve month high of C$170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Desjardins cut George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

