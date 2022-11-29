GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

GGL Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Featured Stories

