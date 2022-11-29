GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $573.91 million, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.88.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

