Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 3.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 106,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

