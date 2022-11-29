Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Glanbia Stock Performance
Shares of Glanbia stock remained flat at $11.59 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Glanbia from €16.50 ($17.01) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
