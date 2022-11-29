Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.