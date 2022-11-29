Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 56.31% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 7.1 %

Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,428. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

