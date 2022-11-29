Gode Chain (GODE) One Day Volume Hits $497,881.83

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $497,881.83 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

