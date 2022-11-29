Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Down 87.8% in November

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Gogoro stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.44. 2,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,996. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGROW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.