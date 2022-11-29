GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
GoHealth Stock Up 10.7 %
GOCO stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 416,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $63.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
