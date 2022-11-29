GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

GOCO stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 416,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at $27,869,299.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at $27,869,299.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 27,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $251,178.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,957,097.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,806,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,966 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

