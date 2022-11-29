Goldfinch (GFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $127,502.00

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003921 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $19.70 million and $127,502.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,608,889 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

