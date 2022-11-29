Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Volume Tops $119,960.98

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $119,960.98 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.98 or 0.07098799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00497173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.78 or 0.30240444 BTC.

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,608,976 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

