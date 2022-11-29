Goldfinch Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,969.16 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00004053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $125,969.16 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,567,479 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

