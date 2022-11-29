Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,273. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

