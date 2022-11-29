Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering Stock Performance

Shares of GPLB opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Get Green Planet Bioengineering alerts:

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.