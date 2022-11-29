Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

