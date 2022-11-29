Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $38.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.
Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $189.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.