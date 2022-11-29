Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $38.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $189.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

