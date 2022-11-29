Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

See Also

