GXChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $529.63 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $332.37 million and $529.63 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

