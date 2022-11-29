GYEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,885.51 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $59,885.51 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.07 or 0.06914282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00498519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.98 or 0.30322308 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

