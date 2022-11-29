Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Up 158.3% in November

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 1.5 %

HWCPZ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. 27,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,994. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

