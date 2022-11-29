Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in November

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($153.61) to €130.00 ($134.02) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.00. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.08.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

