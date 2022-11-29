Head to Head Contrast: Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) vs. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regenicin and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 24.60 -$10.42 million ($0.78) -0.55

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -14,584.88% Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -72.02% -63.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regenicin and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 832.84%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Regenicin.

Risk & Volatility

Regenicin has a beta of -2.22, meaning that its share price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Regenicin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. Its products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

