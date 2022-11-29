HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HTCR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.14. 21,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

