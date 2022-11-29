Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $937.85 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $937.85 million and $16.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023740 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04786663 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,541,802.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

