Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 423.6% from the October 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($70.10) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($53.61) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($61.86) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.