Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 14,747,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.