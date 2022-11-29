HEX 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.51 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. HEX has a market cap of $14.39 billion and approximately $6.51 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
