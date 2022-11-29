Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of to increase low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Hibbett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hibbett by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

