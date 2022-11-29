Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of to increase low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS.
Hibbett Stock Performance
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.
Hibbett Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Hibbett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hibbett by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
