Hill & Smith PLC (HILS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13 on January 6th

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

HILS stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($14.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,661. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 859 ($10.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,872 ($22.40). The company has a market capitalization of £960.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,963.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,027.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hill & Smith

About Hill & Smith

In other news, insider Leigh-Ann Russell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($14.00) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($27,993.78).

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

