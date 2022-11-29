Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

