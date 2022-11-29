Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $165.94 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009576 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.36 or 0.07601143 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00494878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,922,987 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.