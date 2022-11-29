Horizen Price Hits $9.54 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.54 or 0.00058821 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $124.83 million and $6.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00243973 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00089152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,089,944 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.