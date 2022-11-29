Horizen Price Hits $9.54 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.54 or 0.00058821 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $124.83 million and $6.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00243973 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00089152 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002011 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,089,944 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
