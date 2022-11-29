Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00058996 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $127.22 million and $5.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00089574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,093,462 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

