HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the October 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOYA Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $104.50. 22,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,519. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA downgraded HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

