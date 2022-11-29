Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 183,936 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIII. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.