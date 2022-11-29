HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.17. HUYA shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 14,116 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.
HUYA Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $552.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.