HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.17. HUYA shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 14,116 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $552.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

About HUYA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 81.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.