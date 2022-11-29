Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hysan Development Trading Down 2.1 %

Hysan Development stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

