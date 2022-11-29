IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.13.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $400.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.